Nov 14 (Reuters) - PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG:

* ‍CONFIRMATION OF FY 2017 EBITDA GUIDANCE​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET INCOME REACHED CHF 138.2 MILLION (Q1-Q3 2016: CHF 132.0 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET INCOME (INCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE) WAS CHF 165.1 MILLION (Q1-Q3 2016: CHF 102.8 MILLION)​

* AS FOR VACANCIES AT YEAR-END 2017, LOWER RATE OF BELOW 8.5% NOW EXPECTED​

* 9-MONTH RENTAL INCOME CHF 204.3 MILLION, DOWN 1.7 PERCENT​

* 9-MONTH RENTAL INCOME CHF 204.3 MILLION, DOWN 1.7 PERCENT​

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA CHF 187.4 MILLION, +1.5 PERCENT​