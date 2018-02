BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property FY Net Income (Excluding Changes In Fair Value) At CHF 178.3 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG:

* PROPOSAL FOR AN INCREASED DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.40 PER SHARE

* FY NET INCOME (EXCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE) AMOUNTED TO CHF 178.3 MILLION

* VACANCY RATE WAS REDUCED TO 8.2% AS PER YEAR-END 2017 (END OF 2016: 9.3%)

* FY NET INCOME (INCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE) REACHED CHF 257.4 MILLION (2016: CHF 134.9 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA (EXCLUDING CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE) OF ABOVE CHF 235 MILLION EXPECTED

* OUTLOOK 2018: RENTAL INCOME EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY AROUND CHF 8 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: INCOME FROM CONDOMINIUM SALES WILL DECREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)