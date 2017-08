June 23 (Reuters) - Pt International Development Corporation Ltd

* fy revenue hk$16.7 million versus hk$15 million

* directors of co have resolved not to recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31st march, 2017

* Fy loss attributable hk$1,294 million versus hk$436 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)