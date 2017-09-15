FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PT International Development is informed by Ace Pride Holdings the disposal of aggregate 488 million shares of Co
September 15, 2017 / 6:51 AM / in a month

BRIEF-PT International Development is informed by Ace Pride Holdings the disposal of aggregate 488 million shares of Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pt International Development Corporation Ltd

* PT International Development - Informed by Ace Pride Holdings and Champion Choice Holdings that Ace agreed to dispose aggregate 488 million shares of co

* PT International Development - Deal for cash consideration of HK$290.8 million, equivalent to price of approximately HK$0.596 per share

* PT International Development Corporation - Post disposal, controlling shareholder will own about 39.72% stake of issued share capital of Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

