Feb 2 (Reuters) - PT XL Axiata Tbk:

* PT XL AXIATA PLANS TO ENTER INDONESIA PAY TV BUSINESS IN Q2, LOOKS TO RAISE $500 MILLION OVER 3-5 YEARS - DIAN SISWARINI, CEO OF PT XL AXIATA TBK, TOLD REPORTERS

* WILL REQUIRE EXTERNAL FUNDING, BUT HAS NOT DECIDED WHETHER TO ISSUE BONDS - CEO THE COMPANY SAYS RESPONDING TO FALLING YIELDS IN SATURATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ed Davies)