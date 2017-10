Oct 3 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* RG7916 INCREASED SMN PROTEIN PRODUCTION IN SUNFISH CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2/3 SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC - RG7916 REMAINS WELL-TOLERATED IN PATIENTS AT ALL DOSES AND THERE HAVE BEEN NO DRUG-RELATED SAFETY FINDINGS LEADING TO WITHDRAWAL​

* PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS ANNOUNCED DATA FROM PART 1 OF SUNFISH TRIAL OF RG7916 IN TYPE 2/3 SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY PATIENTS​