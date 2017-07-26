BRIEF-ptsb CEO says NPL plan could take around four to five years

July 26 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* permanent tsb CEO says considers medium term timeline to execute NPL plan to be around four to five years

* permanent tsb CEO says would need to make material progress on NPLs to enable dividend payment

* permanent tsb CEO says at minimum expects to retain 10.8 share of mortgage market at year-end

* permanent tsb CEO says has no doubt would have 13-17 percent share if mortgage market was fully functioning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)