BRIEF-PTSB increases share of Irish mortgage market to 11.9 percent

Nov 8 (Reuters) - permanent tsb Group Holdings Plc

* Q3 net interest margin 1.83 percent versus 1.81 percent at end-june

* Proforma fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 15.3 percent in Q3 versus 15.0 percent end-June

* New lending volumes up 64 percent y/y, Irish mortgage market share rises to 11.9 percent

* Satisfied with progress made on NPL strategy, will provide a further update to the market in Q1 2018

* Net loans amounted to 18.6 billion eurs and remain unchanged from H1 2017

* NPL continued to reduce mainly due to improvement in new defaults and favourable cure trends, expect trend to continue in Q4

* While impairment trend was favourable, we continue to review our provisioning level in the context of executing NPL strategy

Continue to review the provision associated with tracker review and, at present, we believe it remains appropriate