March 2 (Reuters) - Public Storage:

* PUBLIC STORAGE SAYS CEO RONALD HAVNER’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.5 MILLION VERSUS $11.2 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* PUBLIC STORAGE SAYS CFO JOHN REYES’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.2 MILLION VERSUS $14.3 MILLION IN FY 2016

* PUBLIC STORAGE SAYS CFO JOHN REYES' FY 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDES $9.3 MILLION OF STOCK AWARDS