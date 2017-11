Nov 15 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PUBLITY RECEIVES FURTHER ASSET MANAGEMENT MANDATE

* ‍NOW SERVICES OFFICE REAL ESTATE WITH A BUYING-IN PRICE OF BETWEEN 1 AND 15 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍OFFICE PROPERTIES WITH A TOTAL PURCHASE VOLUME OF EUR 150 MILLION ARE TO BE ACQUIRED BY END OF 2018​