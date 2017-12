Dec 27 (Reuters) - Puc Bhd:

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 6.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN PICTUREWORKS HOLDINGS SDN. BHD FOR 52.8 MILLION RGT‍​

* FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, CO EXPECTS ITS SHARE OF EARNINGS FROM ITS INTEREST IN PWHSB MAY CONTRIBUTE 25% OR MORE OF THE NET PROFIT‍​ Source (bit.ly/2BHLHI8) Further company coverage: