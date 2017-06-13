FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pulmatrix to pay Respivert up-front, non-refundable license fee of $1 mln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
business
Lithium processors prepare to meet demand of electric cars
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 13, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pulmatrix to pay Respivert up-front, non-refundable license fee of $1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc-

* Pulmatrix - will pay Respivert up-front, non-refundable license fee of $1 million in partial consideration for rights granted by respivert to company - sec filing

* Pulmatrix - following commencement of commercial sales of licensed products, co will pay respivert designated amounts when certain milestone events occur

* Pulmatrix Inc - development milestones and commercial milestones range from $1 million to $80 million

* Pulmatrix Inc - co required to pay respivert royalties on all sales of licensed products, with such royalties ranging from 6% - 10% of sales Source text: (bit.ly/2swuyjg) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.