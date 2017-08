July 26 (Reuters) - Pulse Seismic Inc

* Pulse Seismic Inc. reports Q2 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.04

* Pulse Seismic Inc - Qtrly total revenue, comprised exclusively of data library sales was $2.9 million compared to $2.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Maintains cautiously optimistic outlook for continued modest improvement in traditional sales business through remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: