March 7 (Reuters) - Bill Pulte:

* PULTE FAMILY SHARES PASSING OF WILLIAM J. PULTE, FOUNDER OF PULTEGROUP (PHM), AND TRANSITION PLANS

* BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE'S GRANDSON - "ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED"