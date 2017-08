July 25 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc:

* Expects to deliver 5,400-5,600 homes in Q3 - conf call

* Expects Q3, Q4 gross margin of 23.6%-24.1% - conf call

* Expects FY gross margin of 23.7% - conf call

* Lumber tariffs, forest fires in Canadian province to put pressure on H2 - conf call