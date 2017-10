BRIEF-Puma raises 2017 guidance

Oct 18 (Reuters) - PUMA SE:

* PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2017 AND RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* ‍RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN​

* ‍IN Q3 2017, SALES INCREASED CURRENCY ADJUSTED BY APPROX. 17% (APPROX. 13% IN REPORTED TERMS) TO EUR 1,122 MILLION​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN Q3 2017 INCREASED TO APPROX. EUR 101 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 60 MILLION)​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS 2017 CURRENCY ADJUSTED SALES WILL INCREASE BETWEEN 14% AND 16%​

* FY ‍EBIT IS NOW ANTICIPATED TO COME IN BETWEEN EUR 235 MILLION AND EUR 245 MILLION​

* ‍2017 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IS NOW ANTICIPATED TO IMPROVE TO APPROX. 46.5%​

* ‍MANAGEMENT STILL EXPECTS THAT NET EARNINGS WILL IMPROVE SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2017​

