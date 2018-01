Jan 24 (Reuters) - Purapharm Corp Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP‘S PROFIT FOR YEAR WILL DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY BY MORE THAN 90 PCT AND MAY EVEN RECORD A LOSS​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECLINE IN SALES OF GROUP‘S CHINA CONCENTRATED CHINESE MEDICINE GRANULES ``CCMG‘’ SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: