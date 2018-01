Jan 3 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd:

* PURE TECHNOLOGIES - RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM U.S. FTC OF EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT IN CONNECTION WITH ARRANGEMENT​

* PURE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - ‍ UNDER ARRANGEMENT, XYLEM TO ACQUIRE ALL OF CO'S OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES FOR CDN $9.00 PER SHARE​