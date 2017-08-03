FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd

* Pure Technologies announces second quarter 2017 results

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍in 2018, expect to invest an additional $1.5 million in tracking equipment this year​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure remains on track to deliver organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15 pct​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍activity is expected to increase in second half of year supported by new client acquisition and current project scheduling​

* Pure Technologies Ltd - ‍pure continues to expect that wws will return to pre-acquisition revenue levels by 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

