Dec 18 (Reuters) - Pure Technologies Ltd:

* PURE TECHNOLOGIES -OBTAINED INTERIM ORDER FROM COURT OF QUEEN‘S BENCH OF ALBERTA RELATED TO PROPOSED SALE OF CO TO XYLEM BY WAY OF PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT

* PURE TECHNOLOGIES - INTERIM ORDER, AMONG OTHER THINGS, AUTHORIZES CO TO CALL, HOLD SPECIAL MEETING OF HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES, OPTIONS OF CO

* PURE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - IN ACCORDANCE WITH INTERIM ORDER, SPECIAL MEETING WILL BE HELD ON JANUARY 24, 2018