March 6 (Reuters) - Purecircle Ltd:

* ‍RETURNED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN H1 WITH SALES GROWTH OF 13.3%​

* ‍HY ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED 21.9% TO $7.8 MILLION​

* ‍HY OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES INCREASED $3 MILLION TO $7.7 MILLION​

* ‍HY NET DEBT INCREASED TO $98.4M IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)