Sept 25 (Reuters) - Puretech Health Plc

* ‍gelesis reports significant weight loss with excellent safety profile in pivotal study with gelesis100​

* ‍study achieved and exceeded one of two co-primary endpoints with 58% of adults in gelesis100 treatment arm achieving 5% or more weight loss​

* ‍study did not meet other co-primary endpoint of 3% mean difference from placebo​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)