Feb 20 (Reuters) - Puretech Health Plc:

* ‍FOLLICA RAIN PIVOTAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF AN ONGOING OPTIMISATION STUDY​

* ‍OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS, REGULATORY FILINGS ANTICIPATED FROM BOTH AKILI AND GELESIS WITH FDA IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​