Nov 7 (Reuters) - PURPLE GROUP LTD:

* SEES FY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE AND HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 6.26 CENTS TO 6.58 CENTS COMPARED TO BASIC LOSS PER SHARE AND HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 0.37 CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)