June 29 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc:

* FY group revenue up 151% to 46.7 mln stg

* FY UK revenue up 132% to 43.2 mln stg

* Says UK revenue expectations for current year are raised to some 80 mln stg

* Says revenues expected to reach 12 mln stg in current year for Australia