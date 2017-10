Sept 29 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc

* ‍STRONG PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE ACROSS BUSINESS SINCE START OF FINANCIAL YEAR ON 1 MAY 2017​

* TRADING IN UK AND AUSTRALIA REMAINS ON COURSE TO MEET FULL YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FINAL RESULTS IN JUNE

* ‍H1 REVENUES IN UK ARE LIKELY TO BE MORE THAN DOUBLE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* SAYS CO IS CONFIDENT IN ITS FUTURE AND IN MEETING BOARD'S FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​