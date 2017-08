Aug 11 (Reuters) - PVA TEPLA AG:

* H1 GROUP SALES OF EUR 43.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: + 12.3%)​

* H1 GROSS PROFIT AT EUR 10.1 MILLION (+ 8.5% YOY)‍​

* H1 EBITDA OF EUR 2.6 MILLION (+ 24.8% YOY); EBIT OF EUR 1.5 MILLION (+ 150% YOY) ‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: GROUP SALES OF EUR 85 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% Source text - bit.ly/2hOM51U Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)