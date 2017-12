Dec 12 (Reuters) - PVA TePla AG:

* PVA TEPLA RECEIVES MAJOR ORDER FOR CRYSTAL GROWING SYSTEMS

* ‍PVA CRYSTAL GROWING SYSTEMS GMBH, WETTENBERG, SUBSIDIARY OF CO, RECEIVED ORDER FOR SILICON CRYSTAL GROWING SYSTEMS WORTH ABOUT EUR 47 MILLION​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS AN ORDER INTAKE FOR PVA TEPLA GROUP FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE OF MORE THAN EUR 150 MILLION​

* ‍SYSTEMS FROM THIS ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN STAGES UNTIL MID-2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: