July 24 (Reuters) - PW Medtech Group Ltd:

* Proposes a possible spin-off and separate listing of spin-off company on a share stock exchange

* Expected that upon completion of proposed spin-off & proposed a shares issuance, co will have interest of not less than 68 pct in spin-off co

* No formal application for proposed spin-off and proposed a shares issuance has been filed with relevant regulatory authorities in PRC