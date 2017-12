Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pyxis Tankers Inc:

* PYXIS TANKERS INC. ANNOUNCES A $4.8 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK

* PYXIS TANKERS INC - CO WILL ISSUE 2.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $2.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: