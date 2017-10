Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pyxis Tankers Inc

* Pyxis Tankers Inc announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly non-gaap loss per share $0.04

* Pyxis Tankers Inc qtrly ‍voyage revenues $7.9 million versus $8.5 million last year