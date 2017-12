BRIEF-PZ Cussons ‍Says Revenue For H1 2017 Was Slightly Higher Than Prior Period​

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc:

* ‍REVENUE FOR HALF YEAR TO 30 NOVEMBER 2017 WAS SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR PERIOD​

* ‍FIRST HALF OPERATING PROFITS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 10% LOWER THAN PREVIOUS PERIOD​

* ‍BRAND INITIATIVES PLANNED ACROSS GROUP FOR SECOND HALF ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER A FULL YEAR OUTTURN BROADLY IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍GROUP‘S BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG WITH SEASONAL INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL IN NIGERIA EXPECTED TO UNWIND DURING SECOND HALF​

* ‍TOUGH TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR FULL YEAR WITH CONSUMER UNDER PRESSURE IN ALL MARKETS​

* ‍EXPECTED TO DELIVER A FULL YEAR OUTTURN BROADLY IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR​