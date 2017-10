Sept 19 (Reuters) - Q-free Asa -

* Q-Free announces settlement of dispute with NPRA

* Co and NPRA have settled a dispute related to invoicing of services for central system for toll collection in Norway from 2006 to July 2016

* Per the settlement agreement, Q-free will pay NOK 27.8 million to the NPRA

* Q-Free will book the settlement amount as a loss in the third quarter of 2017