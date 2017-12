Dec 6 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA:

* ‍CFO OF Q-FREE ASA, TOR EIRIK KNUTSEN, BOUGHT 5,000 SHARES IN Q-FREE ASA, AT AVERAGE PRICE ON NOK 7.75 / EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* ‍KNUTSEN OWNS 12,500 SHARES AND HOLDS 594,548 SHARE OPTIONS IN Q-FREE ASA AFTER TRANSACTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)