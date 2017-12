Dec 29 (Reuters) - Q Technology Group Co Ltd:

* ‍KUNSHAN QT CHINA ENTERS LAND TRANSFER CONTRACT WITH KUNSHAN BUREAU OF LAND AND RESOURCES FOR GRANT OF LAND USE RIGHT FOR RMB35.2 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP TO INVEST TOTAL AMOUNT OF NOT LESS THAN US$300 MILLION TOWARDS NEW PRODUCTION BASE TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON LAND​