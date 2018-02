BRIEF-QAF Informs Of Ammonia Leak At Warehouse At Fishery Port Road​ On Jan 26

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Qaf Ltd:

* ‍ON 26 JANUARY 2018 AN AMMONIA LEAK OCCURRED IN GROUP‘S WAREHOUSE AT FISHERY PORT ROAD​

* LEAK AT WAREHOUSE WAS SHUT OFF BY GROUP AND EMPLOYEES WERE EVACUATED PRIOR TO ARRIVAL OF SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE

* FOUR EMPLOYEES WERE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, AND ALL HAVE SINCE BEEN DISCHARGED

* ‍STOP WORK ORDER HAS BEEN ISSUED BY MINISTRY OF MANPOWER UNDER WORKPLACE SAFETY AND HEALTH ACT TO CEASE CARRYING ON WORKS AT PREMISES​

* ‍AGRI-FOOD & VETERINARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE IS ALSO LOOKING INTO MATTER​