Nov 14 (Reuters) - QATAR FIRST BANK:

* UNIT ASTRO AD CAYMAN LTD SELLS ENTIRE STAKE IN UAE‘S AMANAT HOLDINGS

* UNIT SELLS ENTIRE STAKE IN UAE‘S AMANAT HOLDINGS FOR AED 150 MILLION

* QATAR FIRST BANK SAYS DEAL VALUE OF AED 150 MILLION DOES NOT EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF BANK'S TOTAL ASSETS