Sept 18 (Reuters) - QATAR INSURANCE CO

* SAYS UNABLE TO RENEW ITS BUSINESS LICENSE IN ABU DHABI DUE TO CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION IN REGION

* SAYS UNIT TO BE CLOSED IN ABU DHABI FUNCTIONING SINCE 2002, UNIT USED TO RECORD GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF ABOUT 110 MILLION RIYALS YEARLY Source: (bit.ly/2ffmiiV) Further company coverage: