Feb 4 (Reuters) - QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC:

* SHAREHOLDERS TO MEET ON FEB 21 TO RENEW 7.5 BILLION RIYALS LIMIT FOR ADDITIONAL TIER 1 (AT1) PERPETUAL SUKUK OF WHICH 4 BILLION RIYALS IS UTILIZED‍​

* SHAREHOLDERS TO MEET ON FEB 21 TO INCREASE LIMIT OF QIB SUKUK PROGRAM IN USD TO A MAXIMUM OF $4 BILLION INSTEAD OF $3 BILLION

* SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE INCREASE IN PERCENTAGE OWNERSHIP OF NON-QATARIS IN BANK'S CAPITAL TO 49 PERCENT INSTEAD OF 25 PERCENT