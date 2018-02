Feb 8 (Reuters) - QATAR ISLAMIC BANK:

* SELLS ITS FULL STAKE OF 60 PERCENT IN THE ASIAN FINANCE BANK TO MALAYSIA BUILDING SOCIETY BHD

* QIB RECEIVING CASH PROCEEDS OF MYR 357.2 MILLION FROM SALE OF ITS STAKE‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2Bh6QLM) Further company coverage: