Jan 18 (Reuters) - AHLI BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT 639.7 MILLION RIYALS VS 631.7 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BOARD RECOMMENDS DISTRIBUTION OF CASH PROFIT 10 PERCENT AND GRATUITOUS SHARES 5 PERCENT FROM CAPITAL SHARES OF BANK Source:(bit.ly/2mLb5Xl) Further company coverage: