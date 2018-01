Jan 24 (Reuters) - AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT 550.5 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 426.9 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.75 RIYAL PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017

* AS AT END-DEC, 2017 LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 35.09 BILLION RIYALS

* FY INTEREST INCOME 2.01 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.80 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO