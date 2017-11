Nov 8 (Reuters) - AL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS:

* OMAN UNIT AL MEERA MARKETS STARTS ENGINEERING DESIGNS FOR A NUMBER OF BRANCHES IN OMAN‍​

* CONSIDERING POSSIBILITY OF AGREEING WITH A NUMBER OF COMPANIES TO FORM MAJOR PARTNERSHIPS

* SEEKING TO ISSUE TENDER FOR COMMERCIAL CENTER IN AL AMARAT DURING Q1 2018‍​