July 12 (Reuters) - Barwa Real Estate Co:

* Signs leasing contract worth 755 million riyals with Mohammed Hayil Group for Trading and Contracting for 10 and half years for Mustawdaat project in Umm Shahrain, starting from Oct 1

* Says under contract tenant shall operate, maintain and lease project during contract term Source: (bit.ly/2uPALFr) Further company coverage: )