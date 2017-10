Oct 23 (Reuters) - DOHA BANK:

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT 1.05 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.02 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH NET OPERATING REVENUE 2.2 BILLION RIYALS, UP 5.8 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* CUSTOMR DEPOSITS 52.5 BILLION RIYALS AS AT SEPT 30, 2017, UP BY 8.1 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* LOANS AND ADVANCES 59 BILLION RIYALS AS AT SEPT 30, 2017 , UP 6.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR