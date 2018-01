Jan 16 (Reuters) - MASRAF AL RAYAN:

* FY NET PROFIT 2.03 BILLION RIYALS

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 2 RIYALS PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017

* AS AT END-DECEMBER 2017, CUSTOMERS’ DEPOSITS AT 62.53 BILLION RIYALS , UP 7.8 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AS OF END-DECEMBER, 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO REACHES 19.32 PERCENT USING BASEL-III AND QCB STANDARDS VERSUS 18.85 PERCENT ON DECEMBER 31, 2016 Further company coverage: