Feb 12 (Reuters) - OOREDOO:

* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 408 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 361 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE 8.26 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 8.24​ BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC, CONSOLIDATED CUSTOMER BASE STANDS AT 164 MILLION, UP 18 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 3.5 RIYALS PER SHARE