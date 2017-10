Oct 8 (Reuters) - QATAR ISLAMIC BANK:

* ‍​ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH IBN AJAYAN TRADING GROUP

* UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, QIB WILL BE PREFERRED FINANCING PARTNER FOR QATAR-BASED EQUIPMENT DEALER

* AS PART OF DEAL, CUSTOMERS OF IBN AJAYAN INTERESTED TO BUY NEW EQUIPMENT ARE ENTITLED TO USE BANK’S FLEET, HEAVY EQUIPMENT FINANCING SCHEME Source: (bit.ly/2z8mwxw) Further company coverage: )