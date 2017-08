Aug 3 (Reuters) - UNITED DEVELOPMENT COMPANY:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH MOHAMMED HAMAD AL MANA GROUP TO SELL LAND IN LA PLAGE SOUTH TO CONSTRUCT COMMERCIAL COMPLEX

* COMMERCIAL COMPLEX "04 MALL" IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN DOORS TO PUBLIC IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2018 Source:(bit.ly/2w8xW2R)