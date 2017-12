Dec 28 (Reuters) - Qbe Insurance Group Ltd:

* REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SETTLE SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION PROCEEDINGS COMMENCED BY MONEY MAX INTEREST PTY LTD​

* ‍AGREED TO PAY A$132.5 MILLION IN FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF PROCEEDINGS INCLUDING INTEREST AND APPLICANT‘S COSTS​

* SETTLEMENT WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2017 SECOND HALF EARNINGS

* ‍SETTLEMENT IS WITHOUT ANY ADMISSION OF LIABILITY BY QBE AND IS SUBJECT TO COURT APPROVAL​